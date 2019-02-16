Percentage of Czech women in scientific research among lowest in EU

The percentage of Czech women working in the scientific research sector, at 26 percent, is the among the lowest in the European Union, where the average is 33 percent.

According to the Marcela Linková of the National Contact Centre for Gender and Science, several western European countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, fall below the EU average.

In the Baltic countries of Latvia and Lithuania, women represent more than 50% of all scientific workers.

Men predominantly work in technical sciences and engineering whereas women are more represented in the medical sciences and some areas of social sciences.