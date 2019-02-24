People pay homage to student martyr Jan Zajíc

Several dozen people gathered on Wenceslas Square on Sunday to pay homage to the memory of student martyr Jan Zajíc, who set himself on fire to protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet led-invasion in 1968, just a month after student Jan Palach made the same sacrifice in an effort to rouse the nation.

Zajíc, who felt that further protest actions were needed, set himself on fire on the 21st anniversary of the communist putsch February 25, 1948.

A travelling exhibition reflecting his life and legacy opened in his home town of Vítkov on Friday.

Further commemorative events are planned for the anniversary itself, on Monday.