People in Need launches SOS Czech Republic

The NGO People in Need has launched a public collection to help those hard hit by the economic impacts of the coronavirus epidemic.

The largest charity organization in the Czech Republic is seeking to help single parents, socially disadvantaged people, individuals threatened by bankruptcy or those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

People in Need is reinforcing its team of financial advisors and helpline for people in trouble. It also aims to support school children from socially disadvantaged families who do not have the necessary technical equipment or access to the Internet to continue their education online.