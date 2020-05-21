People in Need launch ‘SOS World’ campaign to help those hit by coronavirus

Czech NGO People in Need has launched a public collection ‘SOS World’ to help people in the poorest countries of the world, who were hit the hardest by the current coronavirus situation, many of them losing their livelihoods.
According to a press release issued by People in Need on Thursday, for these people the consequences of Covid-19, such a famine and malnutrition, can be we even worse than the disease itself.
The NGO has already launched a public collection and fundraising campaign SOS Czech Republic to help people most impacted by the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 outbreak.
It also offers financial support to those in need, operates a helpline and helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds and families to continue their education online.
