People in Need app to help debtors flag illegal seizure orders

The humanitarian group People in Need has launched an internet application called Doložkomat (“clauseomat”) which allows borrowers to assess seizure orders against them.

The application determines whether a clause is valid or illegal due to a non-transparent arbitration clause. If a seizure order is deemed illegal, it generates a petition for halting it.

Daniel Hůle of People in Need said the app could help stop as many as 100,000 illegal seizures. He said about 90 percent of the market for loans with illegal arbitration clauses is represented by four companies: Essox, Home Credit, Cetelem and Komerční banka.