People in Číhošť recall village church “miracle” and death of priest Toufar

Ian Willoughby
15-12-2019
At a mass on Sunday people in the Bohemian village of Číhošť recalled the events of 70 years ago when a cross reputedly moved during a mass conducted by priest Josef Toufar. The Communist authorities used the purported miracle, which took place on the third Sunday of advent in 1949, as a pretext for an attack on the church.

Father Toufar was later tortured by the StB and signed a confession saying he had personally faked the miracle. He was later forced to take part in a filmed “reconstruction” but had been so badly beaten by his interrogators that he died in February 1950.

Other events were also held in Číhošť on Sunday, including a talk given by journalist Miloš Doležal, who wrote a well-received book exploring the events surrounding the miracle and the priest’s death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
