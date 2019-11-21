People can experience homelessness within annual awareness campaign

People in fifteen Czech towns and cities can gain first-hand experience of homelessness on Thursday night. The annual event titled Sleeping Out in the Open aims to raise awareness of the problems of homeless people and fight prejudices against them.
People taking part in the event organized by charities are encouraged to donate food and clothes to the homeless.
According to available statistics there are 23,800 homeless people in the Czech Republic, of which 2,600 are under 18.
