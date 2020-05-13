Pensioner saved by ambulance staff after drinking mug of anti-coronavirus disinfectant

An ambulance was called last week in the Central Bohemian region after a female pensioner drank a mug of COVID-19 disinfectant to stop her from getting the virus. The patient then suffered heavy fits of vomiting and was transported to the local hospital, according to a Facebook post by the Ambulance Service of the Central Bohemian Region. She has since been released.
According to the service, the pensioner was afraid, because she belongs to the group at high-risk from the virus and was not able to filter out all of the information she found regarding prevention in the media.
