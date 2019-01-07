Pensioner confesses to fake terror attack aimed at discrediting migrants

Czech pensioner Jaromír Balda has confessed to cutting down trees that landed on railroad tracks, causing two train accidents in 2017. Mr. Balda, who is 71, told the Prague Municipal Court on Monday that he had left leaflets at the scene bearing fake “jihadist” slogans in order to discredit migrants, who he referred to as a “horror”.

The pensioner said that he has recovered his wits since being in jail for nearly a year and that he had not intended to hurt anyone. The case is being prosecuted as a terrorist attack and the perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.