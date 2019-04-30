Pellegrini: Czechia and Slovakia could cooperate in nuclear waste storing

The Czech Republic and Slovakia are considering finding a common deep nuclear waste storage site, Slovak Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini said on Tuesday. Speaking at the European Nuclear Energy Forum in Prague, Mr. Pellegrini told reporters it would be ineffective for the countries to invest billions of crowns into two separate sites. The search for a location for the deep geological nuclear waste repository in the Czech Republic has been going on for several years. There are currently nine localities which are being considered for the purpose. The nuclear storage site should be built by 2065.