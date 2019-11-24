Pekarová Adamová elected leader of TOP 09

Markéta Pekarová Adamová has been elected leader of the right-wing opposition party TOP 09. The MP received 54 percent of the vote to finish ahead of senator Tomáš Czernin in a leadership election held in Prague on Sunday.

Ms. Pekarová Adamová is the only female leader of a political party in the Czech Parliament and becomes only the second chairwoman a Czech party after Hana Marvanová, who headed the Freedom Union in the early 2000s.

A CVVM opinion poll this week put TOP 09 on 3.5 percent, which would not be enough for the party to re-enter the lower house.