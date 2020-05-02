Pedagogues criticize Education Ministry plans to reopen schools

The Pedagogical Chamber considers the Ministry of Education’s procedure to gradually open schools chaotic, and lacking in clearly defined and binding procedures.

The Ministry has also relieved itself of responsibility to ensure adequate conditions by issuing only recommendations to schools rather than enshrining them in laws and decrees, the Chamber said, and put the onus on school directors.

In response, the Ministry said it had already announced it would issue comprehensive guidelines and methodologies at the start of May.

Some ninth graders are expected to return to school on May 11. Secondary schools are preparing for the return of high school graduates in various ways, in some cases in small groups at school, elsewhere mainly online.