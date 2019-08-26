Pechová becomes first disabled Czech woman to swim English Channel

Markéta Pechová has become the first Czech woman with a disability to swim the English Channel.

Pechová, now 40, had her right leg amputated in childhood due to cancer. She swam from Dover, England, to the French shore on Sunday in just 12 hours and 31 minutes.

Despite her handicap, the athlete from Liberec regularly competes in long-distance swimming competitions.

She is the 25th Czech to have swum the English Channel. Among them is Yvetta Hlaváčová, who crossed it in less than 7 hours, 25 minutes and 15 seconds in 2006, a world record for women.