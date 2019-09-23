Pavel Podruh wins Outstanding Young Person Award

Pavel Podruh, founder of the Czech start-up Self-Sufficient Houses, is the first Czech ever to receive the Outstanding Young Person Award given by Junior Chamber International (JCI). He was awarded for innovations in the field and for promoting the idea of ecologically-friendly housing.

The Outstanding Young Person Award is an international programme celebrated annually by JCI to honour young persons or leaders that have had an impact on positive change in the community or have achieved something outstanding in their chosen field.