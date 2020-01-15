Broadcast Archive

Pavel Čižinský replaced as Prague 1 mayor by deputy Petr Hejma

Brian Kenety
15-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The historic Prague 1 district has a new mayor following the ouster of Pavel Čižinský (Praha 1 Sobě) by a city council vote.

Taking over the role is Petr Hejma (Mayors and Independents), who was previously first deputy mayor.

Following the shake-up, Praha 1 Sobě and two other parties, the Pirates and Greens, are now in the opposition.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 