Pavel Čižinský replaced as Prague 1 mayor by deputy Petr Hejma

The historic Prague 1 district has a new mayor following the ouster of Pavel Čižinský (Praha 1 Sobě) by a city council vote.
Taking over the role is Petr Hejma (Mayors and Independents), who was previously first deputy mayor.
Following the shake-up, Praha 1 Sobě and two other parties, the Pirates and Greens, are now in the opposition.
