Patient who received Remdesivir recovering

The patient who received the experimental drug Remdesivir from the US, is said to be slowly recovering. The man was in critical condition for several weeks and was the only patient in the country to receive the treatment.
According to the country’s leading epidemiology expert, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula, the drug is to be tested in three Czech hospitals: Prague’s Motol and Bulovka hospitals and the University Hospital in Brno.
