Pasta Oner’s painting goes to auction at Sotheby’s in autumn

A painting by Czech artist Pasta Oner will be auctioned at London’s Sothebys in autumn. The picture, called Pipe and Phone, is currently on display at Kodl art gallery in the centre of Prague. Its purchase price is estimated at 280,000 to 420,000 thousand crowns.

The annual Sotheby’s auction, called 20th Century Art: A Different Perspective, showcases works by important modern and contemporary artists from Central and Eastern Europe. It is due to take place from November 4 to 12.