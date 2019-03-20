Party founder Soukup not intending to head List or run in any elections

Ian Willoughby
20-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Media owner and TV presenter Jaromír Soukup is not planning to head the recently registered List party or to stand in any elections. He made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday. List is not among the 40 groupings that have submitted candidates for European Parliament elections in May.

Mr. Soukup announced plans to launch a party on his own Barrandov TV station in January. He said at the time that he wished to defend Czech national interests against corrupt politicians and oligarchs.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 