Party-financing watchdog slaps fines in wake of Senate elections

The office supervising the finances of political parties and movements has fined 13 political parties and movements, 14 coalitions and 8 independent candidates for lack of transparency in reporting on money spent on campaigning in the recent Senate elections.

The irregularities concern the information made available to the public regarding the amount of money and the manner in which it had been spent.

Altogether the fines amount to 280,000 crowns. The office has not revealed the names of the parties or candidates who were found lacking.