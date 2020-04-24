Parts of Charles University to to partially reopen May 4

Parts of Charles University could begin offering lectures to a limited audience again from Monday, May 4, university spokesman Václav Hájek told the Czech News Agency on Friday. Specific details on what lectures will be held and what the precautionary measures will look like is to be decided upon by the university administration next week.

As part of its easing of the coronavirus restrictions, the Czech government announced on Thursday that universities can start teaching again already from Monday, April 27, as long as there are no more than five people in one group.