Parties running in European elections draw numbers

The Czech national electoral commission on Monday allotted numbers by lot to all 40 parties and political groupings running in elections to the European Parliament.

Voters will receive a sheaf of ballot papers of the parties running according to their numbers. The parties can also use their numbers in their campaigns.

The Czech Republic has 21 seats in the 751-member European Parliament.

In the previous European elections five years ago, ANO, the Social Democrats and TOP 09 together with the Mayors and Independents won four seats each, the Communist Party and the Christian Democrats won three seats each, the Civic Democrats won two seats and the Party of Free Citizens one.