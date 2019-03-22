Parliamentarians honour war hero Václav Morávek

Representatives of Parliament, the Ministry of Defence and resistance fighters have honoured the memory of anti-Nazi resistance fighter Václav Morávek. The rememberance act took place in Prague’s Dejvice district, where Morávek was shot 77 years ago.

The act took place without the Czechoslovak Freedom Fighters (CSBS) a group which has garnered controversy in recent years due to some of the comments made by its leader Jaroslav Vodička and the fact that its membership base includes former Communist State Security operatives. Both the Senate and the Defence ministry have recently distanced themselves from the group.