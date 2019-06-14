Parliament to propagate best Czech wines

The Czech Parliament will in future propagate excellent Bohemian and Moravian wines which may be sold under the label “Parliament wine” and will give them as protocol gifts both here and abroad.
The speaker of the lower house, Radek Vondráček, on Friday handed out awards to those winemakers who won in an open competition allowing them to use the “Parliament wine” label.
He awarded wines in seven categories. Thirty-six winemakers entered the competition with 106 wines.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history