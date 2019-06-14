Parliament to propagate best Czech wines

The Czech Parliament will in future propagate excellent Bohemian and Moravian wines which may be sold under the label “Parliament wine” and will give them as protocol gifts both here and abroad.

The speaker of the lower house, Radek Vondráček, on Friday handed out awards to those winemakers who won in an open competition allowing them to use the “Parliament wine” label.

He awarded wines in seven categories. Thirty-six winemakers entered the competition with 106 wines.