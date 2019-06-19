Parliament approves creation of National Sport Agency

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies outvoted the Senate’s veto on a proposed bill that seeks to create a National Sport Agency, which will take over responsibility for sports funding from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport. The new agency will be headed by the former ice hockey goalkeeper and current ANO deputy Milan Hnilička.

The majority of opposition parties voted against the bill, with the TOP 09 deputies’ club leader calling it an attempt to legalise corruption in sport. Mr. Hnilička argued that it is necessary due to what he sees as a critical state of sports infrastructure in the country.