Parents who do not send their children to school will lose nursing care money

The parents of children in kindergartens and first level elementary schools which are due to re-open on May 25, have been asked to decide whether they will send their children back to school. Those who decide not to do so will lose the nursing care money being paid out by the state.

In March this amounted to 60 percent of the parent’s salary, as of April 1 it was increased to 80 percent. The only exceptions are for children at risk because of chronic illnesses, children in quarantine or those living in one household with grandparents who are a high risk group.

The Health Ministry is to publish the details in the coming days.