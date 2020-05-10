Parents want lessons out in the open where possible

Several hundred parents have signed a petition for lessons to take place out in the open whenever possible when schools reopen on May 25th.
Schools have been closed since mid-March and it will be up to parents to decide whether they will send their children to school when they reopen on May 25.
School attendance is not compulsory for the rest of the school year and only some classes will reopen with a maximum of 15 students in the classroom. Ninth graders who face school leaving exams are returning to school on Monday.
