Parent’s Forum petitions education minister not to re-open schools in May

More than 80,000 people have petitioned the education minister, Robert Plaga, for schools not to reopen until next autumn.
According to the head of the Parent‘s Forum, Petr Chaluš, a growing number of parents do not like the idea of their children having to spend the entire school day wearing masks and do not trust small children to adhere to the many safety precautions.
There is concern that if schools re-open in mid-May, as planned, it will only worsen the coronavirus epidemic in the country, Chaluš said.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
Coronavirus: Czech hospitals soon to get free ventilators thanks to crowdsourced IT project ‘Covid19CZ’