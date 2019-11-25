Pardubice University staging photo exhibit dedicated to Olga Havlová

The University of Pardubice on Tuesday opens an exhibition of photos taken of Olga Havlová, the first post-communist first lady of Czechoslovakia.

The exhibition, which runs until January 6, is part of a series of events marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, is dedicated to her charitable work.

It includes works taken by well-known Czech photographers such as Ondřej Němec, Bohdan Holomíček, Přemysl Fialka, Gabriela Čapková and Zdeněk Chrapek.

Olga Havlová founded the Committee of Good Will, one of the first charities established in democratic Czechoslovakia, in 1990 along with fellow Charter 77 signatories. She died of cancer in January 1996.