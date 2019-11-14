Panel exhibition on Velvet Revolution opens in seat of European Parliament

A panel exhibition on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution opened in the seat of the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The exhibition of photographs documents the events of 1989 as well as the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia and the harsh normalization period that followed the crushing of the Prague Spring reforms.
EP Vice President Dita Charanzová who co-organised the exhibition together with Slovak MEP Monika Benová, said looking back at the years of totalitarianism was important so that young people would realize that freedom cannot be taken for granted and must be protected and nurtured.
