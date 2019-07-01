Palestinian foreign minister to visit Prague to discuss aide, trade

The foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority is due to pay a working visit to the Czech Republic next Monday. Riyad Al-Maliki will be received in particular by his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss the Czech Republic’s humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian Authority, opportunities for bilateral trade and the Middle East peace process in general. While in Prague, Riyad Al-Maliki is also scheduled to meet the ambassadors of the Arab League countries.

Last year Palestine withdrew its ambassador from Prague after Czech politicians expressed support for the opening of a US embassy in Jerusalem. Moving the Czech embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, supported by Czech president Miloš Zeman, would be considered a violation of international law, Palestine says.