Palestinian foreign minister in Prague for working visit

The foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority began a working visit to the Czech Republic on Monday. Riyad Al-Maliki will be received in particular by his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček.

The foreign ministers discussed the Czech humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian Authority, opportunities for bilateral trade and the Middle East peace process.

Following a morning meet, Petříček said the Czech Republic wants to put more emphasis on linking business activities with development aid provided to Palestine.

While in Prague, Riyad Al-Maliki is also scheduled to meet the ambassadors of the Arab League countries.

Last year Palestine withdrew its ambassador from Prague after Czech politicians expressed support for the opening of a US embassy in Jerusalem in December 2017. Palestine considers it a violation of international law.