Pakistani site: Czech charged with heroin smuggling says she was studying Islam

A Czech woman detained in Pakistan last January after being caught with nine kilogrammes of heroin has testified that she visited the country to study Islam, the Pakistani news site Mera Mirpur reported. The trial of Tereza H., who is 21, began in March and is expected to conclude soon.

The woman is accused of trying to smuggle the drug to the United Arab Emirates. Mera Mirpur said she had originally confessed but has since amended her testimony.