Painting by Mikuláš Medek goes for CZK 46 million at auction

A painting by Mikuláš Medek, one of the leading Czech modernist painters, sold for 46 million crowns at an auction in Prague on Thursday. The oil on canvas, called Action I (Egg), has become the artist’s most expensive work of art ever sold at an auction. Bidding for painting started at eight million crowns.
