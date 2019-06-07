Painting by Mikuláš Medek goes for CZK 46 million at auction

Ruth Fraňková
07-06-2019
A painting by Mikuláš Medek, one of the leading Czech modernist painters, sold for 46 million crowns at an auction in Prague on Thursday. The oil on canvas, called Action I (Egg), has become the artist’s most expensive work of art ever sold at an auction. Bidding for painting started at eight million crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
