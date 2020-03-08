Painted Bird big winner at Czech Lion film awards

The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul was the big winner at the Czech Lion film awards at Prague’s Rudolfinum on Saturday night. Nominated in 11 categories, the WWII drama won nine prizes, including for best film, best director and best cinematography.

Jiří Havelka’s Owners, which had the most nominations with 12, picked up awards for best actress, best supporting actress and best screenplay, while Old-Timers by Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník, in the running in 10 categories, took the best actor and best supporting actor gongs.