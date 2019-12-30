Broadcast Archive

Pace of road construction to slow next year

Daniela Lazarová
30-12-2019
The Czech motorway network was extended by 33 kilometres this year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

This is a significant improvement on 2018 which only saw four kilometres of new roads constructed.

New highway projects slated for 2020 envisage 21 kilometres of new highways being opened.

The cabinet has come under severe criticism for the slow pace of infrastructure construction, most recently from President Miloš Zeman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
