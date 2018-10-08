Oyub Titiev wins 2018 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize

Oyub Titiev a staunch defender of human rights in Chechnya, who has been in detention in Russia since January of this year, is the winner of the 2018 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly announced on Monday. Other nominees shortlisted were young Cuban democracy and human rights activist Rosa María Payá and prominent democracy and human rights defender in Bahrain Nabeel Rajab who is currently also imprisoned.

The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize is awarded each year by the PACE in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation to reward outstanding civil society action in the defence of human rights in Europe and beyond.