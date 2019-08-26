Overall confidence in Czech economy rises slightly

Overall confidence in the Czech economy rose slightly to 95.6 in August from 95.1 in July, according to the Czech Statistical Office.

Among Entrepreneurs, confidence increased by 0.8 points to 93.6 points, the lowest level in five years for the month of July.

Consumer confidence fell to 105.1 points in August from 106.4 the previous month, thus returning to levels recorded in May and June.

In annual terms, both consumer and business confidence is lower than in August 2018