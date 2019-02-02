Over five million Czechs on Facebook

The number of Czechs on Facebook has reached 5.3 million, with a six percent increase registered in 2018. The majority of users are aged between 13 and 35 and 2.7 million of all users are women, according to statistics released by AMI Digital.
Facebook was launched 15 years ago and today has billions of users worldwide. 1.4 billion people are on Facebook daily, 2.2 billion at least once a month.
