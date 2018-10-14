Over 830,000 people join receipt lottery

Over 832,000 people have joined the receipt lottery, launched last October as part of the electronic cash register system, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday. According to the data of the Finance Ministry, they have registered around 193 million receipts so far.

The lottery was launched by the Finance Ministry in order to encourage consumers assistance in fighting tax evasion. Every month, some 350 to 400,000 people take part, but their number has been steadily decreasing since last November. The ministry plans to distribute up to 65 million crowns a year in winnings.