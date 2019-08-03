Over 600 rail-related incidents reported in first half of 2019

The Rail Safety Inspection office reports that the number of rail-related incidents in the first six months of 2019 amounted to 634, which is 15- percent increase on the same period last year. The biggest accident took place in Brno in March, with 23 people being injured in a head-on collision of passenger trains.

The number of railway crossing incidents in the same period increased by 11 percent on the previous year, to 92, resulting in 13 deaths. The Czech Railway Infrastructure Administration plans to equip 132 out of the total 164 rail crossings on first class roads with barriers by the end of the year.