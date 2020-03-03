Over 40 awaiting coronavirus test results with five cases detected to date

More than 40 people are waiting for the results of tests for the Covid-19 virus in the Czech Republic, the Czech News Agency reported. The Ústí nad Labem Region in the north of the country is believed to have the highest number of people under observation pending the outcome of coronavirus tests with 14, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday. Two of the five cases of Covid-19 detected in the Czech Republic to date were in Ústí nad Labem.

Some regions are not releasing numbers of people waiting for test results and say they will only issue statements if actual cases are discovered.

A number of hospitals and old folks’ homes in the Czech Republic have barred visitors in view of the coronavirus situation.