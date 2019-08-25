According to the Global Slavery Index, there are currently over 30,000 people living in “modern slavery” in the Czech Republic, Czech Radio reported on Sunday. Offenders use them mainly for seasonal work or in construction.

The Czech Republic presently ranks 108th out of 167 countries on the Global Slavery Index. The country sentenced 16 people for human trafficking last year, according to data released by the Ministry of the Interior.

The victims are mostly people from socially disadvantaged groups and foreigners, mainly from Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania or Vietnam.