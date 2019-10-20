Over 30,000 join campaign to save Czech forests

Over 30,000 people joined in the campaign to save Czech forests on Saturday planting trees in areas decimated by the bark-beetle. The campaign was organized by the state-owned company České Lesy which owns half of the forests in the Czech Republic.

People were given different kinds of trees to plant within the adopted strategy to grow mixed forests on the territory of the Czech Republic, which are more resistant to different kinds of pests.

České Lesy is planning to plant 55 million trees this year to help make up for the losses sustained through bark-beetle infestation.