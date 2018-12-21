Over 200,000 people visited National Museum since its reopening

Over 200,000 people visited the historic building of the National Museum since its re-opening in October, the museum wrote on its website on Friday.

The building was closed down in 2011 to undergo a major renovation, which cost around 1.8 billion crowns. It was partially reopened on October 28 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. The National Museum will be free of charge until the end of the year. All of the museum’s premises will be accessible as of March next year.