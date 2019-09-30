Broadcast Archive

Over 20,000 homes without power as high winds batter Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
30-09-2019
Over 20,000 homes, predominantly in Central Bohemia, have been left without power due to strong winds that battered the Czech Republic in the night hours.

Emergency crews have been working around the clock to clear roads and railway lines from fallen trees. A number of rail links have had to be scrapped and Czech Railways has arranged for a bus replacement service.

A high wind warning remains in place throughout the day. No injuries have so far been reported.

 
 
 
 
 
 
