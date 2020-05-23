Over 150 cases of coronavirus linked to Karviná mine

Some 153 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in connection with an outbreak at a mine in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region. Most of those infected worked directly in the Darkov mine; the remainder are their family members or maintenance workers at the facility.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of infections registered in the Czech Republic stands at 8,820. There have been 312 deaths with the coronavirus.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
iRozhlas: Landlords abandoning Airbnb as service faces closer oversight
Face masks outdoors may soon disappear