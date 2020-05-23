Broadcast Archive

Over 150 cases of coronavirus linked to Karviná mine

Ian Willoughby
23-05-2020
Some 153 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in connection with an outbreak at a mine in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region. Most of those infected worked directly in the Darkov mine; the remainder are their family members or maintenance workers at the facility.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of infections registered in the Czech Republic stands at 8,820. There have been 312 deaths with the coronavirus.

 
 
 
 
