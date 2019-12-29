Over 1,100 perpetrators of domestic violence barred from their homes

The police barred 1,100 perpetrators of domestic violence from their homes between January and November of this year, according to data released by the White Circle of Safety, a civic organization helping victims of domestic violence in the Czech Republic.

Under a law approved in 2007 perpetrators of domestic violence can be barred from their homes for ten days to give victims a chance to seek help and temporary accommodation elsewhere.

According to Petra Vitoušová, director of the White Circle of Safety, the police would take action against more offenders if they were better trained in recognizing domestic violence and dealing with such situations.