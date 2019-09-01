Over 100,000 children in Czech Republic to start school Monday

Around 107,800 children are set to enter first grade at schools around the Czech Republic on Monday morning. The total number of pupils at elementary schools will be roughly 953,500, which is approximately 12,500 more than in the previous academic year.
Secondary school students will number around 409,000, an increase of roughly 5,000 on the figure this time last year.
