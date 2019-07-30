Outgoing minister Staněk blames own party for replacement stalemate

The outgoing minister of culture, Antonín Staněk, has blamed his own party the Social Democrats for the protracted way in which he is being replaced. Mr. Staněk, whose last day in office is Wednesday, said the party should not insist on a candidate to whom President Miloš Zeman is opposed. The soon to be ex minister first offered his resignation to the head of state in May, but it was only accepted on Monday.

The Social Democrats insist that the post of arts minister go to their candidate Michal Šmarda and have threatened to exit the government if their wish is not respected.

However, Mr. Zeman is opposed to Mr. Šmarda’s appointment. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the president will decide on the matter by mid-August.