Ostrava’s first ever LGBT pride parade takes place

The first ever LGBT pride parade in Ostrava took place on Saturday afternoon. An estimated 300 mainly young people participated in the procession, which passed through the centre of the Czech Republic’s third city before culminating in an event offering music and talks at the Komenský sad park.

Around 30 opponents of the parade also gathered in the centre of the city, many of them bearing symbols of local football team Baník Ostrava. Riot police kept them away from the pride participants.